‘Wicked,’ ‘Les Miserables’ highlight 2017-18 Broadway Grand Rapids season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A three-week engagement of the Broadway hit musical “Wicked” is a highlight of the next Broadway Grand Rapids season that runs from late 2017 into 2018 that includes “Les Miserables.”

Season tickets are already on sale, but the dates were not announced for when tickets to individual shows will be available.

The unusual three-week run of “Wicked” will be October 18 – November 5, 2017.

“Les Miserable” will run just one week, Nov. 21-26.

The current season still has three shows to run: “Rent” (Mar. 14-16), “Motown the Musical” (May 2-7), and “Dirty Dancing” (June 6-11).

The new season will include special events, “Mannheim Steamroller Christmas” and “Stomp.”

All performances are held at DeVos Performance Hall in downtown Grand Rapids.

Schedule:

“Wicked” Oct. 18-Nov.5

“Les Miserables” Nov. 21-26

“Mannheim Steamroller Christmas” Dec. 12

“Stomp” Jan. 18-20

“Beautiful — The Carole King Musical” Feb. 13-18

“The Bodyguard” Mar. 6-11

“The King and I” June 5-10