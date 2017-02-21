1,000 protesters greet Mitch McConnell at Kentucky speech

Posted 12:53 PM, February 21, 2017, by

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (AP) — Nearly a thousand people have crowded behind a chain link fence to try to catch Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s attention as he made his first stop on a tour of Kentucky during the congressional recess.

The protesters on Tuesday chanted, “No ban, no wall, Mitch McConnell take our call,” a reference to the senator’s clogged voicemail system during the first month of Donald Trump’s presidency.

The Anderson County Chamber of Commerce luncheon Tuesday is the first of several events where McConnell is scheduled to speak. Demonstrators promised to follow him to each stop.

Thirty-two-year-old Robert Brown uses a wheelchair because of spina bifida. He joined the crowd to protest McConnell’s vow to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

McConnell arrived at noon and was greeted inside with a standing ovation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment