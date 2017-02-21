× Dense fog may slow Wednesday A.M. commute

WEST MICHIGAN — You may find yourself needing a few extra minutes on Wednesday morning due to fog. Dense fog plagued most of the immediate lakeshore on Tuesday after rain moved through during the morning hours. Warm air riding over the relatively colder waters of Lake Michigan created some pretty thick fog throughout most of the day. That said, more is likely on Wednesday.

Air temperatures are expected to gradually cool to dew point temperatures overnight and thick, dense fog is possible for the Wednesday morning commute. Dew point is the temperature that the air can cool to in order to create 100 percent relative humidity before condensing out in to moisture, dew, or fog. With clear to partly cloudy skies and some lingering moisture on the ground from Tuesday’s rain, plus a light wind, these all make for excellent conditions for the development of fog. In fact, a DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been issued for most of our FOX 17 viewing area though 9 A.M. Wednesday morning.

We’ll need to burn that fog off Wednesday in order to see our temperatures rise in to the mid 60s. 67 is the record for Grand Rapids and we may tie or exceed it if we can get the sunshine by afternoon. I would anticipate some visibilities to be well under a mile for Wednesday drive time.

A strong system moving in to the area Thursday night and Friday will likely deliver rain, a few thunderstorms, and perhaps some strong gusty winds exceeding 60 mph. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts! This system will drive a change in our weather pattern by Saturday with highs in the 30s and snow showers expected by then. Until then, unseasonably mild temperatures continue. Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.