The Thornapple Arts Council always has something going on, and right now they're getting ready for Mardi Gras!

At their Mardi Gras celebration, there will be live zydeco music, dancing, food, a cash bar, raffles, and a costume contest.

The Mardi Gras Party is happening on Saturday, March 4 at the Barry Community Enrichment Center from 7-10 p.m.

Tickets cost $25 each, and can be bought online or by calling (269)-945-2002.

All proceeds will go towards the Thornapple Arts Council.