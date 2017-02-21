Kentwood commissioner resigns amid allegations of threatening constituent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The city of Kentwood is looking for a new commissioner after one of theirs resigned from his position after being accused of threatening one of his constituents over the phone.

Steven Redmond resigned from his post this week amidst allegations that he threatened a Kentwood resident after she called him to express her concerns about a development project.

This all started back in October, following a meeting where a Wing Avenue development project was discussed, affecting the area between 52nd and 60th Streets. A Kentwood resident - a woman who did not want to be named - says she was calling all commissioners about it with opinions she had. When she got a hold of Redmond, she says he got angry at her and then called her back the next day and made a verbal threat.

“The next day I get a call from a bar downtown. And I get a phone call that says, 'you bear false witness, you're evil, die,'” the woman said.

“I believe he should be punished. Whatever that punishment should be. He did the crime he should pay for what he did. He’s threatening people," she added.

Following the alleged threat, she called the Kentwood Police Department. Redmond turned himself into police on December 9th after a warrant was issued. He was released on bond and charged with malicious use of telecommunications.

This month Redmond, chose to step down from his position. The city of Kentwood made the formal announcement at their meeting Tuesday night.

“We received the letter of resignation from Steven Redmond on Monday the 13th,” said Kentwood Mayor Stephen Kepley. “At the time of receiving the letter that was his resignation.”

Redmond was not at Tuesday night’s meeting for comment. He’s set for a non-jury trial on March 8th. He’s pleaded not guilty in the case.

"We`re hoping the best for Steve and his family. We do wish him the best. He has served the city for a very long time," Mayor Kepley said.

The city of Kentwood is accepting applications to fill Redmond’s seat. If you’re interested you can apply at the city clerk’s office or online.