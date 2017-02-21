× Malfunction shuts down Kent County Recycling Center; No recycling pickup

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A malfunction in a baler has led to the shutdown of the Kent County Recycling Center, which receives all the recycling in the county.

The county’s Department of Public Works sent out word that the facility would not be able to receive recycling and materials sent there would be forwarded to the county’s Waste to Energy Facility nearby.

That means that citizens who have recycling picked up should not put their recycling bins on the curb until repairs are made and the recycling facility is up and running.