Mark Wahlberg spotted in Grand Rapids

Posted 4:10 PM, February 21, 2017, by , Updated at 04:19PM, February 21, 2017
walhberg-1

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich– Mark Wahlberg was spotted in Grand Rapids Tuesday.

FOX 17 is told he was seen at Meijer Corporate. However, his reason for the visit remains unknown.

wahlberg-2FOX 17 has reached out to Meijer for comment.

Wahlberg is an actor, former model and businessman. He was the frontman for the group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch and has also appeared in a number of films including Deepwater Horizon, The Fighter and The Departed.

Wahlberg and his brothers have also created a burger restaurant franchise called Wahlburgers. The only Wahlburgers restaurant in Michigan is in Greektown in Detroit.

The actor told local media he fell in love with the Motor City while shooting Transformers 5 there. 

