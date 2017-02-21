Michigan snowmobile festival called off due to lack of snow

GAYLORD, Mich. (AP) — A northern Michigan snowmobile festival that was planned as an annual event has been called off due to a lack of snow.

The second annual Michigan Snowmobile Festival had been scheduled for this coming Friday and Saturday in Gaylord, but the weather got in the way.

Temperatures have been unseasonably high recently, causing the area’s snow to melt. The Gaylord Area Chamber of Commerce announced the cancellation. The event was to include a parade of vintage and antique snowmobiles, a fun run and snowmobile rides.

