Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for February 21

1. Starting next year, white boards will no longer be allowed on dorm room doors at Michigan State University, because of bullying.

A post by the Landing NAACP says a student recently found a racial slur written on her whiteboard.

Officials say it’s just one of many examples of anonymous bullying at the school.

Not all students are in favor of the move though; some believe banning the boards won’t solve the problem.

2. A man from Middleville won the Fox 17 Big Game Sweepstakes.

As the grand prize winner, Andrew Runals took home a $7,500 gift certificate to Car Zone. He used that certificate to give his daughter a new car from Car Zone.

To earn that prize, Andrew had to correctly pick which conference the winner this year’s Super Bowl would be from.

Other prizes that were up for grabs included a new furnace, and gift cards to Biggby Coffee, Noodles and Company, and Visa gift cards.

3. A local non-profit, Lori’s Voice, helped a West Michigan family by giving them a brand new vehicle.

The Dean family thought they were meeting to talk about a fundraiser, but once they got there, they realized that wasn’t the case. Lori’s Voice actually gave them a van.

The Dean’s have been raising money for more than a year to buy one for their 9-year-old son Tommy, who is living with cerebral palsy and seizures.

The family says it was an incredible surprise.

There are still more fundraisers planned for the Dean Family as they work to raise money for house modifications.

4. The Powerball Jackpot has gone up to $403 million.

If you’re the lucky winner, you can choose to get your winnings one of two ways.

First, you can get lump sum cash payment, or in an annuity paid out through 29 years.

If you pick the lump sum, after taxes you’d win nearly $244 million.

5. Kellogg’s breakfast cereal bar in New York is going to be converted into a shrine for the humble Pop-Tart this week.

Now through Sunday, the Pop-Tarts café is going to make the pastries into various dishes, including pizza, burritos, tacos and more.

The Pop-Tarts burritos are actually more like crepes and come in three varieties: s’mores, nutty caramel banana, and chocolate-covered strawberry.