Police: Two arrested after trooper attacked

BERRIEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two men are being credited with stopping an assault on a Michigan State Police Trooper Monday morning.

Police say the incident happened along US-31 near Matthew Road when Trooper Garry Guild tried to pull over a 21-year-old motorcyclist for speeding. After a short chase, Michael Barber crashed the motorcycle and allegedly charged toward Guild.

While Guild was fighting with the suspect, a vehicle stopped and the motorcyclist’s 19-year-old brother, Travis Wise, allegedly ran toward the dispute and began attacking the trooper.

Moments later, state police say two people stopped and ran to help Guild and subdued the attackers.

The suspects, both from Indiana, were taken into custody.

Barber is charged with assault by strangulation, third-degree fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing police causing injury, receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle and attempting to disarm a police officer.

Wise is charged with assault by strangulation, obstruction of justice, resisting and obstructing police and attempting to disarm a police officer.

Guild had minor injuries and has been released from the hospital.