Police: Wyoming teen dies in hunting accident

GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police say a 13-year-old boy from Wyoming, Mich. died in a weekend hunting accident.

State Police from the Hart Post responded Saturday afternoon to East Cleveland Road near 192nd Avenue in Oceana County, where they found the teen had been shot in the head.

The teen was shot while small game hunting with two other people, according to a release. He was transported to Hackley Hospital in Muskegon and later died.

His name was not released. The incident remains under investigation.