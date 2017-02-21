Tech Tuesday: The next generation of Samsung and Apple smartphones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The rumor mill is spinning for the next generation of smartphones from Samsung and Apple.

Samsung is expected to release the S8 in late April. It'll feature a bigger display - likely 4k - and a smaller bezel, as well as curved edges.

Samsung's Note series is also expected to make a return after a fiasco with exploding batteries last fall. They're expected to feature batteries from LG - a company whose batteries have proven reliable in the past.

Apple's next iPhone will likely come out in September. The first iPhone was released in 2007, so this year will be the 10th anniversary for the device, so we might see something big.

The iPhone 8 may do away with the physical home button and be made of glass on the front and back. One big feature being rumored: wireless charging, so that when you walk into a room your phone would charge automatically. It may also be fully waterproof.

