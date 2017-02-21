Youth wrestling team butt heads with local apparel shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVILLE, Mich. -- When wrestling coach Michael Henderson decided it was time for new team singlets, he said he went with Unlimited Visions Athletics and Apparel out of Holland.

The coach said more than 30 kids, ranging from age four to middle schoolers, are on Team Hendy which is in Grandville.

"I showed the singlet, and the kids were so excited," Henderson recalled showing his athletes a composite.

He said he paid a deposit of $374 to business owner Joe Obaseki whose kids are also part of the team.

Henderson explained, "So when I got the downpayment, he said, 'Ok I'm putting the order in.'"

That was December 15th. Coach Henderson said he paid the remaining balance to Obaski on January 10th and that the singlets were ultimately paid for by parents. The total came to $886.16.

Henderson said Obaseki then promised the singlets would be delivered in 5 business days. The coach displayed a text message conversation where that was stated and said the company owner gave a similar timeframe to parents during a class.

"He told the parents, 'Oh, they'll be done this week,'" Henderson recalled.

The coach added, "He gave it a week. Usually, I wait 2 weeks... 2 to 3 weeks. That's a good time timeframe to get singlets."

It's now been five-and-a-half weeks since Henderson paid the balance. Multiple wrestling meets have come and gone, but he said he's gotten nothing but excuses from the company owner.

"Well, I'm in Disneyland. Well, I'm in Kentucky," Henderson recalled.

The coach said he's having to answer to disappointed kids and parents.

"It broke my heart to tell the kids, 'You know what, we're not getting them,'" he stated.

"I just want my money back and don't want to deal with him," Henderson said.

Henderson and business owner Joe Obeski only agree that an agreement should have been put in writing.

Obeski declined an interview but emailed the following statement:

"Long story short out timeframe on the product is 5 weeks from the date you pay your balance Mr Henderson paid his balance on 1-10-2017...I asked coach Hendy if he wanted to meet for the singlets he said no....and told me he will see me in court!

I understand it took a while but sublimation is a long process would love to make it right by delivering his product or giving a refund! My sons wrestle in his program and have friends in the program the singlets are all custom with names on the back I have no use for the other ones...if Hendy does not want them then parents feel free to schedule a time to meet me for them...I want the kids to look awesome as I'm sure you do as well.

I had my lawyer reach out to him as well and no response... we want to finish this out not leave him or the kids out to dry we are fully cooperative."