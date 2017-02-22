Allendale High School offering gender specific math classes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLENDALE, Mich. -- Allendale High School is now offering gender specific math classes, and the principal says it's having a positive impact on students' grades.

"It's a twist on the traditional math class meant to make learning even easier," said Principal Dan Remenap.

Remenap says they're one of the only schools offering a gender specific math class in West Michigan, saying the program was built around research conducted by some of the top psychologists who say boys and girls learn differently.

"I guess the proof is in the pudding," said Remenap. "One, it’s successful. Our failure rates have dropped and grades have gone up. Here at Allendale, we’re more interested in student success and achievement than being politically correct."

Teachers we spoke with agree. Zach Gembis, a teacher at Allendale, says after separating the boys from the girls the students received better grades, received more one-on-one help, and fewer kids failed math.

"We've gone from having 18-20 failures in the first part of school down to the single digits," Gembis said.

Halie Atkins, a freshman at Allendale High, said her scores jumped an entire letter grade after making the transition to a gender specific math class.

"I went from a B to an A, so that's pretty good," Atkins said. "I think it's beneficial because there's less distractions and I can focus more."

Traditional classes are still offered, but those involved say the results from the gender specific classes were better than expected.

"Now we have a subject that most people hate and we can create that environment that just leads to results, leaving happier and less stressed out kids."