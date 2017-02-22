SCHOOL CLOSINGS & DELAYS

Boys Basketball Preview: Hackett at Schoolcraft

Posted 1:29 PM, February 22, 2017, by

SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich -- Hackett Catholic Prep and Schoolcraft are a combined 31-1 entering Tuesday night's showdown at the top of the SAC Valley.  The only loss was when the two met in January with Hackett winning 50-39.

