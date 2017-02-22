Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-- Congratulations to our FOX 17 Big Game Sweepstakes winner, Andrew Runals.

The father from Middleville entered the sweepstakes and correctly picked which conference the winner from this year's Super Bowl would be from.

The New England Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime with a score of 34-28.

Runals took home a $7,500 gift certificate to Car Zone, which he used to buy his daughter a new car.

"The people at Car Zone were really nice," said Gracey Runals.

"They really helped us find the car we were looking for. They weren't just trying to sell us a car because they needed the money. They wanted us to find something that worked really well."

Other prizes up for grabs included a new furnace and gift cards to Bigby Coffee, Noodles and Company and Visa gift cards.