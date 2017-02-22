SCHOOL CLOSINGS & DELAYS

FOX 17 Big Game Sweepstakes winner

Posted 10:48 AM, February 22, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-- Congratulations to our FOX 17 Big Game Sweepstakes winner, Andrew Runals.

The father from Middleville entered the sweepstakes and correctly picked which conference the winner from this year's Super Bowl would be from.

The New England Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime with a score of 34-28.

Runals took home a $7,500 gift certificate to Car Zone, which he used to buy his daughter a new car.

"The people at Car Zone were really nice," said Gracey Runals.

"They really helped us find the car we were looking for.  They weren't just trying to sell us a car because they needed the money. They wanted us to find something that worked really well."

Other prizes up for grabs included a new furnace and gift cards to Bigby Coffee, Noodles and Company and Visa gift cards.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s