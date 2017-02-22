Harmony Hall specials and brews for Beer Month GR

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Beer Month GR is underway, which means everyone visiting Beer City USA can eat specialty dishes and brews to celebrate the love of beer.

Now through March 15, over 50 restaurants and breweries are participating in Cool Brews. Hot Eats. during Beer Month GR.

Harmony Hall stopped by to share the specials they're having to celebrate the month long event.

Specials for Beer Month include Flatbread Crackers served alongside housemade Giardiniera, lamb ham salami, and white cheddar for $9.99. They'll also be serving Peat the Forager Pizza featuring slow cooked beef in our peat porter BLACK SQUIRREL, with a porter jus base, red peppers, roasted shallot, sprinkled with radish sprouts for $15.99.

In addition to the main dishes, Harmony Hall will have changing soups that will feature a specialty beer they have on tap. It will be garnished and served with seasoned crackers, starting at $3.99.

To learn more about participating restaurants and beer specials,