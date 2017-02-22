SCHOOL CLOSINGS & DELAYS

Mark Wahlberg posts golf video from Grand Rapids visit

Posted 9:57 AM, February 22, 2017, by , Updated at 10:02AM, February 22, 2017

Cold today! ⛳️

A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Actor Mark Wahlberg visited West Michigan on Tuesday, and set aside some time to play golf.

“We’re in Grand Rapids, Michigan… playing golf, in February. This is crazy,” Wahlberg says in a video posted to his Instragram account.

The video was recorded at Thornapple Pointe Golf Club.

Sources tell FOX 17 the actor was also seen at Meijer’s corporate offices in Walker during his visit. However, the reason for his visit remains unknown.

Meijer did not immediately respond to FOX 17’s request for comment.

Wahlberg is an actor, former model and businessman. He was the frontman for the group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch and has also appeared in a number of films including Deepwater Horizon, The Fighter and The Departed.

Wahlberg and his brothers have also created a burger restaurant franchise called Wahlburgers. The only Wahlburgers restaurant in Michigan is in Greektown in Detroit.

The actor told local media he fell in love with the Motor City while shooting Transformers 5 there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s