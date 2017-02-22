Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for February 22

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. With the number of flu cases on the rise, Bronson Hospitals are taking measures to protect patients by limiting the number of visitors coming in.

Doctors at Bronson Hospital say the number of flu cases in Kalamazoo County tripled about two weeks ago, compared to what they saw in January.

That’s why they’re enforcing these new rules for all of the hospitals operated by Bronson Healthcare System.

In addition to limiting visitors, parents are asked to keep kids under the age of 15 away from patients, because children carry the virus more easily than adults.

2. Grand Rapids is one step closer to getting a bike sharing program, similar to other big cities like Chicago.

The idea is to install automated bike racks around the city, where people can pick up or leave a short term rental bike by using a mobile app and their credit card.

The city commission approved a study to test the program’s feasibility on Tuesday.

The study’s $100,000 price tag will be split between Mobile GR and the Downtown Development Authority, which gets its money form businesses in the area.

3. Amway is showing off some work from West Michigan’s youngest artists.

A mural was unveiled at the company’s world headquarters in Ada on Tuesday. It featured artwork done by more than 400 students from Grand Rapids Public Schools.

Amway asked the kids to create art that reflects what they saw during ArtPrize last year. Five different schools took part in the mural project.

4. If you’re feeling lucky, the Powerball Jackpot is still up for grabs!

No one won last Saturday’s multi-state drawing, so the top prize for tonight’s Powerball is $403 million.

Whoever wins the jackpot can choose to take their winnings either in a lump sum cash payment of installment over 29 years.

The lump sum payment, after taxes, is nearly $244 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

5. Amazon is lowering its free shipping minimum for non-prime members.

It’s gone from $49 to $35. The lower rate could be a move to compete with Walmart, which started offering free two-day shipping without a membership fee on orders of at least $35.

Amazon prime members can already get unlimited, free two-day shipping on eligible items.

Prime members also get other benefits like streaming T.V., movies, and music.