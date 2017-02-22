New earth-like planets discovered

Posted 5:45 PM, February 22, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Astronomers have recently discovered seven planets in our galaxy, and some of them could support life.

The system of planets is called "TRAPPIST-1", and is located 40 light years (235 trillion miles) away from earth. The planets are revolving around a relatively cool, dim star with a large habitable zone.

In fact, scientists say at least three of these planets could support life, if water is present. "That would be a pretty safe assumption, if we find that there's water." says Dave Debruyn, Astronomy Specialist at Chaffee Planetarium in Grand Rapids. "And that's a big 'if'. So let's not say that the could support life yet. The jury is still out on that one."

All of the planets in the TRAPPIST-1 system are referred to as 'exo-planets', because they are located outside of our solar system.

