Schools closed Thursday due to illness

Posted 9:46 PM, February 22, 2017, by
Medical generic

WEST MICHIGAN- Two school closures have been reported for Thursday morning.

Comstock Public Schools in Kalamazoo County will be closed due to illnesses reported by students and staff. The nature of those illnesses are unknown at this time.

Libertas Christian School in Ottawa County will also be closed on Thursday due to illness. More information about that sickness was not reported.

School closures in West Michigan are always posted on FOX 17’s closings page.

 

