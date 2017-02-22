Winter severe t-storms possible Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN- With several consecutive days of temperatures in the 50s and 60s in West Michigan, it's gotten to feel quite a bit like spring of recent.

With that said, in order to balance things out and make them feel more like spring, Mother Nature has offered us a possibility for severe weather on Friday. The Storm Prediction Center already has West Michigan under some sort of severe threat for Friday. Even a few places along the Michigan-Indiana line are under the third category "Enhanced" risk of severe weather.

A disturbance in the Midwest will bring us two different shots of weather within a 24 hour span. The warm front will lift north overnight Thursday into Friday and bring us showers to start the morning Friday. There are no expected severe threats Friday morning.

Friday evening is a different story, however. As the cold front draws nearer, we'll see a line of showers and thunderstorms develop. This is when the potential for severe weather exists Friday.

For most of us on Friday evening, we'll just be dealing with thunderstorms. The potential is there for severe weather, though. The main threats with any severe storms that develop would be gusty winds and possibly some small hail as well. Expect several areas to see non-severe wind gusts of 40 mph, so there could be some limbs down and isolated power outages as a result. Download the FOX 17 Weather App to stay up to date as we approach Friday.