KALAMAZOO, Mich. — All of Kalamazoo Public Schools are closed Friday because of a widespread illness.

KPS says nearly 1,900 students were absent, sent home sick, or complaining of ill health Thursday. After consulting with the health department, they made the decision to close the district Thursday.

The closure will allow students to rest over a three-day weekend, and also give the district the chance to disinfect the building.