City of Rockford releases time table for city manager search

Posted 9:45 PM, February 23, 2017, by

ROCKFORD, Mich. — More than a year after their last manager died, the City of Rockford is continuing their search for a new one.

Michael Young, courtesy photo.

Michael Young, courtesy photo.

The city says after months of talks, they’ve approved a contract with the Michigan Municipal League (MML) to conduct a nationwide search to replace former city manager Michael Young, who died last January.

The search is expected to take about six months. As part of the search, the MML will put together a promotional video highlighting what Rockford has to offer.

Rockford city council members will interview candidates before making the final decision. The new manager will likely start the job within a month of being hired.

