DeVos defends transgender bathroom move

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is defending the decision to rescind public-school bathroom rules for transgender students.

DeVos says, “This was a huge example of the Obama administration’s overreach.”

DeVos is speaking at a gathering of thousands of conservative activists near Washington. She says the guidance was “one-size fits all” and “top-down.” She says her approach is to put as much control as possible into state, local and parental hands.

She says she wants to provide more flexibility on how education is delivered and experienced. DeVos also says that with Trump in the White House and Republicans controlling Congress, conservatives now have a “unique window of opportunity” to expand school choice programs.