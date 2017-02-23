Former MSU, USA Gymnastics doctor hears sexual assault charges

MASON, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan sports doctor charged with sexually assaulting nine young gymnasts is hearing the charges against him at a pair of arraignments.

Dr. Larry Nassar was charged Wednesday with 22 crimes in Ingham and Eaton counties. He appeared Thursday morning in an Ingham court and will appear in another court by video.

Nassar won’t be released. He’s in jail without bond in an unrelated child pornography case in western Michigan.

Nassar was a sports doctor at Michigan State University and at USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. He’s charged with molesting young gymnasts who came to him for treatments for hip and back injuries.

Separately, dozens of former female athletes, mostly gymnasts, are suing him for alleged assaults at Michigan State, a Lansing-area gymnastics club and elsewhere. Nassar has denied wrongdoing.