Garage Sale Art Fair sells handmade art at discounted prices

If you're a Smart Shopper, you're probably itching to get out in the warm weather and head to a garage sale. Wait no longer because the Garage Sale Art Fair is coming back to Kalamazoo.

For the 21st year in a row, there will be 145 local and national artist at the Kalamazoo Expo Center to show off their overstocks, seconds, leftover supplies, and things they need to get rid of, for garage sale prices.

The Garage Sale Art Fair is happening on Saturday, February 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Entrance to the event is only $5 and includes parking.