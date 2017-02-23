GR Ballet presents world premiere of MoveMedia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grand Rapids is preparing for their final show of the 2016-2017 season with the world premiere of MoveMedia.

Artistic Director Patricia Barker and Choeographer-in-Residence Penny Saunders, talked about what went into preparing the show, and what else Grand Rapids Ballet is planning for the next season.

MoveMedia is described as "a contemporary dance series featuring dance works merging visual elements of sets, props, costumes and lighting, framed by technology and digital media to enhance the body in space by providing internationally recognized choreographers a creative canvas."

MoveMedia will be performed at Peter Martin Wege Theatre on the following dates:

Friday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 12 at 2 p.m.

To get tickets or more information on performances, visit grballet.com or call (616)-454-4771.