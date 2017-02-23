Watch: Rep. Justin Amash Town Hall in Battle Creek

GR Ballet presents world premiere of MoveMedia

Posted 11:55 AM, February 23, 2017, by , Updated at 11:54AM, February 23, 2017

Grand Rapids is preparing for their final show of the 2016-2017 season with the world premiere of MoveMedia.

Artistic Director Patricia Barker and Choeographer-in-Residence Penny Saunders, talked about what went into preparing the show, and what else Grand Rapids Ballet is planning for the next season.

MoveMedia is described as "a contemporary dance series featuring dance works merging visual elements of sets, props, costumes and lighting, framed by technology and digital media to enhance the body in space by providing internationally recognized choreographers a creative canvas."

MoveMedia will be performed at Peter Martin Wege Theatre on the following dates:

  • Friday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, March 12 at 2 p.m.

To get tickets or more information on performances, visit grballet.com or call (616)-454-4771.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s