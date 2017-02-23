Michigan office gets more time to decide on school closures

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder has given Michigan’s School Reform Office more time before deciding which of 38 chronically underperforming schools will be closed.

Snyder said Thursday that he’s asked the reform office and state education officials to review and decide on the schools’ fates by May.

The reform office said in January that it would spend 30 to 45 days examining issues and options for students in the failing schools before making a decision.

More than half of the 38 schools are in Detroit. The others are in Benton Harbor, Bridgeport, East Detroit, Kalamazoo, Pontiac, River Rouge and Saginaw.

Public school districts in Saginaw and Kalamazoo have filed a joint lawsuit in the Michigan Court of Claims against the reform office to head off any closings.