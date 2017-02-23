Miles Bridges scores 20, Michigan State beats Nebraska 88-72

EAST LANSING, MI - NOVEMBER 18: Miles Bridges #22 of the Michigan State Spartans dunks during the game against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at the Breslin Center on November 18, 2016 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Miles Bridges scored nine points during a decisive run and finished with 20, Nick Ward had 20 points and Joshua Langford scored a career-high 17 points, leading Michigan State in an 88-72 win over Nebraska on Thursday night.

Bridges made two layups, a dunk on a pass off the backboard and a 3-pointer in a 2:12 stretch late in the first half as part of a 21-5 run that turned a closely contested game into a rout. Cassius Winston ended the surge with a 3-pointer from about 40 feet just before the buzzer in the first half.

The Spartans (17-11, 9-6 Big Ten ) bounced back from a 17-point setback at No. 14 Purdue and the loss of senior Eron Harris with a dominant performance in a game they needed to win.

Michigan State boosted its chances of earning a 20th straight invite to the NCAA tournament with their fifth victory in seven games and moved into a fourth-place tie with Minnesota and Northwestern in the conference .

 

