Missing Montcalm County man found dead

Posted 1:54 PM, February 23, 2017

EDMORE, Mich. — The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office says an Edmore man reported missing earlier this month has been found dead.

Officials say in a release that the body of 27-year-old Eric Hodge was found Wednesday afternoon in a wooded area near the west end of Pine Street.

Hodge was reported missing Feb. 2 by his roommate. His roommate reportedly told police that he had not seen Hodge since Jan. 26.  Family members who lived out of state had not heard from Hodge either.

Police and Mid-Michigan Working Dogs of Sheridan searched the wooded area Wednesday because it was in the general area where he was last seen, according to a release.

Officials say an autopsy will be performed but Hodge’s cause of death does not appear suspicious.

