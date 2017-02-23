Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for February 23

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. One lucky person is waking up a multimillionaire thanks to the Powerball Jackpot.

A single winning Powerball Jackpot ticket was finally sold as last second ticket purchases pushed last night’s total over $435 million.

The ticket was sold in the Lafayette area of Indiana. There was just one winning ticket for the jackpot, which was the tenth largest in Powerball history.

Powerball says there were millions of other prizes people won, totaling more than $27 million.

2. Another Chick-Fil-A has opened its doors in West Michigan.

Last night dozens of people stayed in tents hoping to score free chicken sandwiches when the doors opened at 6 Thursday morning.

The location is on Westnedge Avenue in Portage. Like the other two restaurants in the area, the first 100 people in the door got free meals for a year.

The other two locations are in Gaines Township and Wyoming.

3. NASA has announced the discovery of seven different Earth sized planets, and they can potentially support life!

All of the planets found orbiting that star are called “exo planets” because they are found outside of our Solar System. However, they’re still in our galaxy.

Scientists say the conditions are such that liquid water on the surface of these planets is a possibility, meaning there could be a form of life there.

4. Fake news could now get college students credits toward their degree. The University of Michigan is offering classes this fall that will help students evaluate “fake news.”

The class will be called “Fake News, Lies, and Propaganda: How to Sort Fact from Fiction.”

Officials say one of the reasons the class is needed right now is because it’s so easy to share information in much greater volume than in the past.

An associate professor says the goal of the course is to teach students to “approach information with a critical and questioning mind.”

5. Out of all the national holidays today, this one’s pretty unique: National Curling is Cool Day.

Curing is a sport where players slide stones on a sheet of ice towards a target area which is segmented into four circles. It’s similar to bowls and shuffleboard.

Here in West Michigan you can try your hand at curling with the Kalamazoo Curling Club.