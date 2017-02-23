Pursuit ends in rollover and 3 arrests

WYOMING, Mich. — A police pursuit that at times exceeded 100 miles per hour ended in Wyoming with the suspects’ car rolling over on Byron Center Avenue near 44th Street. Three people were quickly arrested.

The pursuit started in Ottawa County, but police were yet to say what started the pursuit. Police tried using stop sticks at a spot on Fillmore Street as the pursuit entered Georgetown Township, but that failed. The pursuit continued into Grandville and ended in front of Ramblewood Apartments in Wyoming.

The crash destroyed the sign for Ramblewood Apartment homes and left the vehicle on its roof.

The female driver and two male passengers were arrested.