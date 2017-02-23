× Teen skateboarder made false report about being involved in a hit-and-run, police say

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police in Kalamazoo County say they are no longer searching for a hit-and-run driver who allegedly struck a teenage skateboarder earlier this week.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says that teen made a false report to police but was still injured in the incident.

The teen first told deputies that the hit-and-run crash happened at approximately 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Colonial Trails Mobile Home Park in Oshtemo Township. According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office that is not true.

Deputies are continuing to investigate.