Teen skateboarder made false report about being involved in a hit-and-run, police say

Posted 2:50 AM, February 23, 2017, by , Updated at 07:10AM, February 24, 2017
kalamazoo-county-sheriff

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police in Kalamazoo County say they are no longer searching for a hit-and-run driver who allegedly struck a teenage skateboarder earlier this week.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says that teen made a false report to police but was still injured in the incident.

The teen first told deputies that the hit-and-run crash happened at approximately 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Colonial Trails Mobile Home Park in Oshtemo Township. According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office  that is not true.

Deputies are continuing to investigate.

 

