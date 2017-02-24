24-hour dance marathon to raise money for Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 24-hour dance-a-thon is happening at Hope College to raise money and awareness for sick children at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital next month.

Dance Marathon is an up-all-night party run and hosted by students at Hope College, with the goal of raising over $260,000 for programs at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

The main event will be at Hope college on March 10-11, but they will be hosting a few mini-marathons and fundraising campaigns before the main event.

On Monday, February 27, there will be an 18K Push Day happening all day where students will try to raise $18,000 in one day in honor of their 18th year hosting the event.

The following hours will each be matched up to $1000 by Dan and Lou Ann Gaydou on behalf of Bekah Fehnsenfeld from Delta Phi Sorority:

12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.

4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

8:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

There will also be two mini-marathons hosted at Zeeland East High School on Saturday, February 25 and West Ottawa High School on Friday, March 3.

Zeeland East High School Dance Marathon, Saturday, February 25 th , 2017

, 2017 West Ottawa High School Dance Marathon, Friday, March 3rd, 2017

To learn more information about these events and to donate, visit hopeforthekids.com and give.helendevoschildrens.org/dancemarathons.

Follow Hope Dance Marathon on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to keep track of their progress.