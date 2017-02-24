SCHOOL CLOSINGS DUE TO ILLNESS

Battle Creek man arrested after stabbing his son, police say

Posted 6:25 AM, February 24, 2017, by
Battle-Creek-police-cruiser-generic

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police in Battle Creek say a father is facing felony assault charges after allegedly stabbing his son during an argument early Friday.

It happened in the first block of Arthur Street about 1:45 a.m.

Officers say they found the victim, only identified as a 36-year-old Battle Creek man, with a stab wound to his abdomen.

His father, identified as a 60-year-old Battle Creek man, was found outside the home and taken into custody.

The victim was taken to Bronson Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

