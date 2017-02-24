Free family fun at Kzoo Baby and Family Expo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Kzoo Baby and Family Expo is celebrating their 10th anniversary on Sunday.

The free event is perfect for women, men, and children of all ages, with more than 50 exhibits to check out what the latest local businesses and venues have to offer. Guests can also listen to live music and magic performances while they browse.

There will also be free activities for the kids like an arts and activity room, a bouncy house, carnival games, and meet-and-greets with their favorite characters like Darth Vader and Disney princesses.

The fun doesn't stop there, at the beginning of the event 13 grand prizes valued at $100 will be given away at random to people at the event.

The Kzoo Baby and Family Expo is happening at the Radisson Plaza Hotel on Sunday, February 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information on this event, visit www.kzoofamilyexpo.com or visit their Facebook page.