Personal trainers design workout plans to reach your fitness goals at Lakeshore Fitness Center

People that go to the gym expect to see the results of their workouts right away, but what happens when the results aren't exactly what they expect? Have they done something wrong, or maybe they're just not trying hard enough?

Lakeshore Fitness Center at Muskegon Community College says that the key to seeing results at the gym is to set a routine in place, and that's where a personal trainers like Jeff Lee come into play.

Jeff Lee works with individuals and tried to create a program specifically for them; the program has routines and exercises that will help members work on their fitness goals and where they want to make progress.

Lakeshore Fitness Center has multiple trainers each with their own area of expertise, so gym members can be paired up with a trainer based on their fitness goals.

Not 100 percent convinced about getting a trainer but don't want to ramp up the workout routine? There are plenty of other ways to see results by joining one of Lakeshore Fitness Center many group exercise classes!

Lakeshore Fitness Center has 85 group exercise classes per week starting at 6 a.m. and go all the way until after 7 p.m. With classes ranging from gentle yoga to high intensity training, there's a class for everyone to enjoy.

The exercise classes aren't just for adults, Lakeshore Fitness Center also has fitness classes where the kids can participate like swimming and Zumba.

Trainers and employees at Lakeshore Fitness Center know how important accountability can be when exercising. They find that when people commit to any type of group exercise, they come in more often and more consistently. Also, they same people tend to take the same classes, so everyone in the class gets to know each other and make sure they show up to class.

Lakeshore Fitness Center is located at 900 West Western Avenue in Downtown Muskegon. For more details on their programs and hours, call (231) 722-9322.