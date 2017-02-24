State Quarter Final Wrestling early recap

Posted 11:26 PM, February 24, 2017, by , Updated at 11:28PM, February 24, 2017

MOUNT PLEASANT, MICH.--- With the semis and finals looming on Saturday several west Michigan teams made the trip to Central Michigan's McGuirk Arena for today's quarter finals. From the early session Grandville, Whitehall, and Carson City all fell in the quarters but Bronson advanced to tomorrow's semis.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s