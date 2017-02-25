Man killed by wrong-way driver identified by family friend

Posted 9:07 PM, February 25, 2017, by , Updated at 09:09PM, February 25, 2017
Jonathon Yarrington. 27 (undated courtesy photo)

WYOMING, Mich. — A man killed after his vehicle was hit head-on by a wrong-way driver Thursday on U.S. 131 near 28th Street has been identified by a family friend.

Jonathon Yarrington, 27, was killed while on his way to work at Founders Brewery, a family friend confirmed to FOX 17. He had worked there for 10 months, and was a “huge beer enthusiast,” the friend said.

Yarrington was one of two people killed when a wrong-way driver caused a crash involving three vehicles late Thursday night, according to Michigan State Police.

It happened shortly before 10:00 p.m. on northbound US-131 near 28th St. in Wyoming. Police say someone was driving in the wrong direction and crashed into another vehicle.  A third driver was unable to avoid the collision and ended up crashing as well.

The northbound lanes of US-131 were shut down in the area of the crash for several hours while police investigated.

