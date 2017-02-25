Nearly 5,000 books donated to students at West Michigan school

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- A school in West Michigan getting a giant donation on Friday and now has nearly 5,000 more books for its students.

Two Muskegon superintendents made that delivery by filling two giant buses and dropping the load of books off at Muskegon's Moon Elementary and it's all thanks to Herman Miller Cares.

That organization offers 13 West Michigan counties with ways to improve literacy skills in the classroom by offering reading materials.

Organizers say the donation came after a survey done last year found that there was not enough books in each classroom.

An estimated 1,300 books will now be placed in each class.

