× The feel of winter returns to West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — After the last two weeks with temperatures in the 50s and 60s, it’s time we return to the feel of winter. A strong low pressure system and cold front produced some thunderstorms with wind/hail/heavy rain on Friday…and behind that system sharply colder air is filtering in.

Normal highs for this time of year have us in the mid/upper 30s and highs on Saturday were already reached around midnight in the upper 30s/lows 40s. Daytime highs will only reach the freezing mark at best…so ice may develop with the snow showers through the day. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES remain in effect for our immediate lakeshore counties. areas along/west of U.S. 131 will likely see about 1″ to 3″ of snow before tapering off by late afternoon.

Westerly winds at 15 to 25 mph will create wind chills in the teens most of the day. It will also reduce visibilities in areas getting snow and create some blowing and drifting across roadways. Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.