Woman with disability reported missing in Berrien County

NILES TWP., Mich. – The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says it needs the public’s help in locating a woman who walked away from her home Friday.

Deputies say Aleshia Ryan, 47, is disabled and walked away from her residence.

Ryan’s family is concerned for her safety and says she may be wearing a pink shirt with jeans.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have began searching for Ryan but at last check no luck.

If you see her you are being asked to call police at (269) 983-7111 ext. 4900.