2 women injured when SUV rolls over in Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — Two women were hurt in a single-vehicle rollover crash at midday Sunday.

At 11:20 a.m. Sunday, emergency personnel were dispatched to the southbound U.S 31 bypass near Snow Road in Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township on a report of a rollover crash with injuries. Upon arriving at the scene, it was determined that a southbound 2004 Mazda SUV driven by Riche Larice Gray, 29, of Indianapolis, Ind., had left the roadway and overturned.

The investigation revealed that she and a passenger, Rachael Marie Davis, 29, of South Bend, Ind., may have been thrown from the vehicle.

The SUV appeared to have swerved into the highway’s median, then corrected across the roadway and finally overturned on the right shoulder.

Both women were treated at the scene and then transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital by ambulances from Medic 1 and the Southwestern Michigan Community Ambulance Service.

The crash remains under investigation by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Unit.