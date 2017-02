× Actor Bill Paxton dies from surgery complications

NEW YORK (FOX NEWS) — Actor Bill Paxton has reportedly died at the age of 61.

Paxton is best known for his roles in the movies “Twister” and “Aliens.”

At midday Sunday, his family announced in a statement to People Magazine that Paxton had died at age 61 due to complications from surgery.

