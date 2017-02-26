Daylight saving begins in two weeks

WEST MICHIGAN- A lot of people have asked me recently “When do we set the clocks forward?” That’s coming up pretty quickly, and is actually two weeks from today!

This year’s entrance to Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday, Mar 12th at 2 AM. Many people won’t feel this transition too much, but you may notice it on Monday morning as it’s darker earlier, with the sun staying out much later in the day.

We’re already gaining 3 minutes of daylight as we march toward the first day of spring (no pun intended.) Are you looking forward to the switch? Weigh in on our FOX 17 Facebook Page