Fire severely damages house, destroys garage, 3 vehicles

ALTO, Mich.— A Sunday afternoon fire left a Cascade Road house with serious damage.

An attached garage and three vehicles inside also were destroyed.

The fire first was reported in the garage with one vehicle on fire at 2:17 p.m. at 14391 Cascade Road SE in Alto.

The flames soon spread to the other two vehicles and then to the home.

Everyone was able to get out safely.

