Fire severely damages house, destroys garage, 3 vehicles

Posted 3:31 PM, February 26, 2017, by , Updated at 03:36PM, February 26, 2017
Sunday afternoon's fire at 14391 Cascade Road SE. (Christian Grow photo)

ALTO, Mich.— A Sunday afternoon fire left a Cascade Road house with serious damage.

An attached garage and three vehicles inside also were destroyed.

The fire first was reported in the garage with one vehicle on fire at 2:17 p.m. at 14391 Cascade Road SE in Alto.

The flames soon spread to the other two vehicles and then to the home.

Everyone was able to get out safely.

The house wound up with serious damage while the garage and the three vehicles inside all were destroyed.

