× Grand Rapids airport to host 5K run on the runway in October

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — An upcoming 5K race in Grand Rapids is about to put the run in runway.

The Gerald R. Ford International Airport and Trivium Racing are teaming up to host the 5K on the Runway.

The event has been in the planning stages for more than a year and will be held in an underground tunnel and on a major runway at the airport in western Michigan. It is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Proceeds will go to the Make a Wish Foundation of West Michigan. It costs $28 to enter the 5K and $15 to enter the one-mile run until March 31. Prices will increase April 1.

This is the first time the airport will have hosted such an event.