Pedestrian killed after being hit by at least one vehicle on 28th Street

Posted 10:32 PM, February 26, 2017, by , Updated at 02:53AM, February 27, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is dead after police say he was hit by at least one vehicle Sunday evening.

The man was hit just after 10:00 p.m. on 28th Street in front of the Kellogg's factory between Division and Eastern, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Police say he was crossing 28th when he was hit by one car, and may have been struck by a second vehicle.

The second car was described as a light-colored, mid-sized SUV.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He didn't have identification on him, so police are working on finding his next of kin. His name will be made public after that.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 616-456-3771 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

 

