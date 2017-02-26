Young kids pay it forward to a heart healthy cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVILLE, Mich. – A heart-warming story, and that’s using that term literally. Two elementary school children from Grandville sell their own toys and make bracelets to raise money for the National Heart Association.

Lucas Verstrate, 7, and his 9-year-old sister Klea wanted to do something special for heart awareness month. Their actions surprised many, even their parents.

"They were trying to come up with ways to raise more money,” says Mike Verstrate, the children’s dad. “And I was like, 'hey, maybe you can sell some of your Christmas toys.' And they were like, 'oh, that is a great idea dad.' And I was like, 'wow OK.'"

Lucas collected his own toys to raise money while Klea made bracelets and sold them at their grandma’s pizza shop in Hudsonville.

"Almost every day, I came home from school and I tried to work on the bracelets until my mom called me to go to dinner,” says Klea. “And then I'd eat dinner and go back to it."

Words of their actions spread and people even made some donations. All together they raised $300

"They're all about helping,” says Xhuljeta Verstrate, the children’s mom. “And that makes me very, very, very proud of them."

The Verstrate family says they hope this will inspire others to do similar acts of kindness. They’re planning on raising even more money next year.